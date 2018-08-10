Vivint Solar (VSLR) Rating Increased to Outperform at JMP Securities

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) was upgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VSLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of VSLR opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $628.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vivint Solar has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.30 million. Vivint Solar had a net margin of 64.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. research analysts expect that Vivint Solar will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 46,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $171,773.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,798.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 222,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,248.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 449,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 678,725 shares of company stock worth $2,877,490 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vivint Solar by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,986,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 270,923 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vivint Solar by 26.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vivint Solar during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vivint Solar by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 41,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vivint Solar by 8.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

