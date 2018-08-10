Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.87 million. Vitamin Shoppe had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 22.80%.

Shares of NYSE VSI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. 21,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Vitamin Shoppe has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $11.15.

In other news, Director Guillermo Marmol purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,599.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alex Smith purchased 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $66,369.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 19,118 shares in the company, valued at $100,178.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,911 shares of company stock worth $175,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSI. ValuEngine raised Vitamin Shoppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vitamin Shoppe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

