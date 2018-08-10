Virtusa (VRTU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Virtusa had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Virtusa updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50-0.56 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.16-2.34 EPS.

Virtusa opened at $53.23 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $55.68.

Get Virtusa alerts:

In related news, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $106,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,970,394.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,554 shares of company stock worth $4,048,327. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTU. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Virtusa from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Virtusa from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.