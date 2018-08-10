Virtusa (VRTU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Virtusa had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Virtusa updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50-0.56 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.16-2.34 EPS.
Virtusa opened at $53.23 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $55.68.
In related news, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $106,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,970,394.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,554 shares of company stock worth $4,048,327. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Virtusa Company Profile
Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.
