Virtu Financial (VIRT) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “$26.55” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Sandler O’Neill raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of Virtu Financial opened at $20.85 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of -0.86.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 126.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 93,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $2,830,820.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,174,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tjmt Holdings Llc sold 3,281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $89,118,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,112,452 shares of company stock worth $194,307,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,863,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after acquiring an additional 86,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,220,000 after acquiring an additional 167,624 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,513,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after acquiring an additional 51,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 693,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

