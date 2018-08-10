Virtu Financial LLC Has $586,000 Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,148,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,593,985,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,377,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,238,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257,182 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $800,016,000 after acquiring an additional 473,250 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,105,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $462,090,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,028,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,283,000 after acquiring an additional 32,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.03.

3M stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,793. The company has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $190.57 and a 12 month high of $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

