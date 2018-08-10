Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,500 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ventas were worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 5,960.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $69.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 75.96%.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Hilliard Lyons raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,439 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $849,145.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 759,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,778,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,505 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $852,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 759,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,830 shares of company stock worth $5,142,158 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

