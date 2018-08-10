Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of AMETEK worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 73,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 17.1% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 71,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 14.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK traded down $0.88, hitting $75.78, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 3,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $79.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $230,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,757,679.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $905,480. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.