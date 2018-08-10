VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 1,745.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,921 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after acquiring an additional 38,532 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000.

NASDAQ:CFA opened at $51.37 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $52.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.0588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

