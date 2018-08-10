Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 477,806 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.67% of FTI Consulting worth $61,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FCN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.17. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 15,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $1,004,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,615.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 10,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $784,973.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,479.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.
