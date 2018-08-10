Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 477,806 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.67% of FTI Consulting worth $61,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.17. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 15,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $1,004,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,615.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 10,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $784,973.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,479.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

