Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 46,171 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $60,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,201,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,528,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,683 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,210.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,075 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 103.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,057,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,234 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Argus began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.18.

Alibaba Group traded up $0.51, reaching $177.70, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . 154,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,942,380. The stock has a market cap of $460.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

