Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $58.46 Million Position in Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,422 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $58,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $214,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 61,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $3,073,657.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $19,271,237. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 44,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,379. Planet Fitness Inc has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.68.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 64.81% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $140.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

