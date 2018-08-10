ViaSat (VSAT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VSAT. BidaskClub upgraded ViaSat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded ViaSat from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on ViaSat and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViaSat from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.56.

ViaSat traded down $12.25, hitting $59.52, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,158,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,386. ViaSat has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $438.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.75 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. ViaSat’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that ViaSat will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViaSat news, insider Toro Melinda Michele Del sold 6,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $401,916.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert James Blair sold 5,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $331,905.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,536.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,811. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,921,000 after acquiring an additional 116,824 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,707,000 after acquiring an additional 219,810 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 147,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,626 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

