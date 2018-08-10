Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 16.74%. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B opened at $30.34 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIAB shares. Pivotal Research upgraded Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

