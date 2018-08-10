Viacom, Inc. Class A (VIA) Issues Earnings Results

Viacom, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:VIA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Viacom, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 24.97%.

Viacom, Inc. Class A traded up $0.65, reaching $35.95, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 34,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,765. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.19. Viacom, Inc. Class A has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

