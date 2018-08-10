Vestor Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class C comprises about 1.8% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FCG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Boulegeris Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 1,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,106.84, for a total transaction of $6,297,919.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $44,175,091.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,670 shares of company stock worth $96,074,702. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,405.00 price objective (up previously from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class C currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,244.06.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,249.10 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class C has a twelve month low of $903.40 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market cap of $864.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet Inc Class C Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

