Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 17,914 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 15,128 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 140,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $22,433,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,561,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $31,311.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,032.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,096 shares of company stock valued at $33,449,122. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Argus set a $172.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.75.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.43, reaching $175.48, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 218.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $136.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $752.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.86 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

