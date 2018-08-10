Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $775,979.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00013133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittylicious, CoinEgg and Bleutrade. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $38.83 million and approximately $775,979.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,524.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.86 or 0.05592783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $605.24 or 0.09302982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00973814 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.01514946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00234392 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.02621192 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00347645 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 45,466,850 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Bittrex, QBTC, YoBit, Upbit, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, CryptoBridge, Poloniex, Coinroom and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

