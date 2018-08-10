Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Holdings Lowered by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,298,309 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 320,425 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.2% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $349,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,175,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,919,788,000 after buying an additional 4,270,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,749,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,580,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,135,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,172,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,685 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,753,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,088,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,739 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,782,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $706,921,000 after purchasing an additional 667,636 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

VZ stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

