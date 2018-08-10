Veritiv (VRTV) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Veritiv earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.7290615883423 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTV shares. ValuEngine cut Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Veritiv to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of Veritiv traded up $5.05, reaching $44.40, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,595. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.28 million, a PE ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions.

