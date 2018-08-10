Verisign (VRSN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verisign from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verisign to $122.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisign presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Verisign traded down $0.43, reaching $152.92, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 638,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Verisign has a one year low of $97.15 and a one year high of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Verisign had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Verisign will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign during the second quarter worth $334,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Verisign by 14.9% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 34,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Verisign by 267.1% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisign by 14.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisign in the second quarter valued at about $868,000.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

