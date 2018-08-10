Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC reduced its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Verisign by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 9.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 23.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 103.7% during the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 3.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period.

Shares of Verisign opened at $153.35 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.15 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.29.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. Verisign had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. equities analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

