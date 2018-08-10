VEREIT Inc/SH SH (VER) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

VEREIT Inc/SH SH (NYSE:VER) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for VEREIT Inc/SH SH in a report issued on Sunday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VEREIT Inc/SH SH’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH opened at $7.65 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. VEREIT Inc/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

VEREIT Inc/SH SH (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.35 million. VEREIT Inc/SH SH had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. VEREIT Inc/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

In other news, SVP Gavin Brandon sold 20,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $160,335.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT Inc/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT Inc/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VEREIT Inc/SH SH by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VEREIT Inc/SH SH by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.7 billion including approximately 4,100 properties and 94.4 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

