Veracyte (VCYT) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.10

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 7546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. BTIG Research set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veracyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $392.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 38.69% and a negative return on equity of 91.03%. analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $171,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,146.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 649,459 shares of company stock worth $6,924,166. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,318,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 583,582 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 23,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2,429.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 124,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

