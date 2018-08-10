Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Ventas worth $17,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ventas by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,657,000 after buying an additional 138,543 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Ventas by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 39,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas opened at $57.80 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Ventas had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $849,145.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 759,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,778,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,645,601.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 775,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,220,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,830 shares of company stock worth $5,142,158. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

