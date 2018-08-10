Venator Materials (VNTR) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $14.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Venator Materials traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 45558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 81,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 9,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Venator Materials had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

