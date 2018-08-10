VBI Vaccines (VBV) Director Buys C$15,633.00 in Stock

VBI Vaccines (TSE:VBV) Director Jeffrey Royston Baxter acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,633.00.

Jeffrey Royston Baxter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, Jeffrey Royston Baxter acquired 13,500 shares of VBI Vaccines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,135.00.

On Tuesday, July 31st, Jeffrey Royston Baxter acquired 16,800 shares of VBI Vaccines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,304.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Jeffrey Royston Baxter acquired 11,000 shares of VBI Vaccines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,890.00.

On Friday, May 11th, Jeffrey Royston Baxter acquired 7,100 shares of VBI Vaccines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,661.00.

Shares of VBI Vaccines traded down C$0.26, reaching C$4.82, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of C$3.85 and a 12-month high of C$7.60.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.

