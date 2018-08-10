Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Position Reduced by Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,085,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded down $0.68, reaching $146.49, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,330. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $147.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

