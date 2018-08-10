Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 931.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619,155 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,802.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,364,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,148 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,833,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540,489 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,656,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,636 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,563.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,217,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 4,545,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,749 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF opened at $43.22 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

