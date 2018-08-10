Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) Stake Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,157 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $106,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF traded down $1.06, reaching $70.31, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 19,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,998. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $59.92 and a one year high of $75.48.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

