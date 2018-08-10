ValuEngine Lowers THL Credit (TCRD) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised THL Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THL Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.85.

NASDAQ TCRD opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. THL Credit has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 million. research analysts predict that THL Credit will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. THL Credit’s payout ratio is currently 89.26%.

In other THL Credit news, CFO Terrence W. Olson bought 9,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,772.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrence W. Olson bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $108,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 493,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,196 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in THL Credit by 8.0% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 729,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in THL Credit by 14.0% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in THL Credit by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 717,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in THL Credit by 51.2% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 369,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its position in THL Credit by 4.8% during the second quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 161,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

