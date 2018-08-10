ValuEngine Lowers Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Investec upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group traded down $0.14, reaching $6.41, on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.10. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,061,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 203,114 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 902,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 121,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 653.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 538,909 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 585,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 263,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers.

