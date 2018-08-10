ValuEngine Lowers Rhino Resource Partners (RHNO) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of Rhino Resource Partners opened at $1.62 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Rhino Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.74.

Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Rhino Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter.

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. The company markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers.

