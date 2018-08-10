ValuEngine Lowers Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust opened at $6.53 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.25). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $389.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

In other news, Director Alan Tallis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $168,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $339,406 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 82.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

