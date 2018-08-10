ValuEngine Lowers AAC (AAC) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of AAC (NYSE:AAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AAC in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AAC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of AAC opened at $9.26 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. AAC has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $217.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). AAC had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that AAC will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other AAC news, Chairman Michael T. Cartwright sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,719,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,030,986.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Cartwright sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $728,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,719,099 shares in the company, valued at $32,493,233.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AAC by 234.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AAC by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AAC during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAC in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of AAC in the first quarter worth about $311,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

