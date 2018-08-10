Valeritas (VLRX) Given a $4.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $4.00 target price on Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Valeritas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. initiated coverage on Valeritas in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Valeritas in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.67.
VLRX opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Valeritas has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 4.55.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Valeritas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Valeritas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Valeritas by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 316,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 69,216 shares during the period. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Valeritas
Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery.
