Valener Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (VNR)

Valener Inc (TSE:VNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

TSE VNR opened at C$20.32 on Friday. Valener has a one year low of C$19.73 and a one year high of C$23.28.

Get Valener alerts:

Valener (TSE:VNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$46.91 million during the quarter. Valener had a net margin of 5,432.83% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

VNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Valener from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Valener from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

About Valener

Valener Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, distribution, supply, and storage of natural gas in Canada and the United States. It operates a gas pipeline in Québec; and 2 gas pipelines that cross the Ontario border, as well as has distribution network in northwest Québec. The company is also involved in the generation, transportation, distribution, purchase, and sale of electricity primarily in Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York, as well as the provision of electric network construction services.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Valener Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valener and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.