Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

VRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on Valeant Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Valeant Pharmaceuticals to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Valeant Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Valeant Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Valeant Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

VRX stock remained flat at $$23.40 during trading on Friday. Valeant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.29. Valeant Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 27.87% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Valeant Pharmaceuticals will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valeant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $327,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 189.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

