Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.38.
VRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on Valeant Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Valeant Pharmaceuticals to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Valeant Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Valeant Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Valeant Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.
VRX stock remained flat at $$23.40 during trading on Friday. Valeant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.
In other Valeant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $327,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 189.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.
