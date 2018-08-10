USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) Director Myron W. Wentz Sells 50,000 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Myron W. Wentz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $6,580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.73. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.80 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.41 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. USANA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

