USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) Director Myron W. Wentz Sells 50,000 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Myron W. Wentz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $6,580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.73. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.80 and a twelve month high of $137.95.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.41 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.