Unitil (UTL) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

Media headlines about Unitil (NYSE:UTL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unitil earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.7434226641315 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:UTL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.75. 1,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,873. The company has a market cap of $736.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Unitil has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.07.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.40 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.61%. analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 70.87%.

UTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

