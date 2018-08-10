Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of 95.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of Uniti Group opened at $18.43 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.04. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNIT. Morgan Stanley lowered Uniti Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.0 million fiber strand miles, approximately 700 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.