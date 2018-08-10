United Therapeutics (UTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

UTHR has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.86.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics stock opened at $127.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.28. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $152.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.63 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 40.87%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,240 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $366,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $67,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 13,112.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.