United Therapeutics (UTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
UTHR has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.86.
United Therapeutics stock opened at $127.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.28. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $152.55.
In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,240 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $366,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $67,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 13,112.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
