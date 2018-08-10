United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Sold by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in United Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 27,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTX. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $1,944,809.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,606.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $803,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock opened at $134.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

