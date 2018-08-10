United Technologies Co. (UTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.70.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of United Technologies traded down $1.14, reaching $133.10, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,407,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. United Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The stock has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $1,944,809.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,606.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $1,246,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,475.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,470 shares of company stock worth $4,571,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 132,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 17,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

