United States Cellular Corp (USM) EVP Steven T. Campbell Sells 2,362 Shares

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) EVP Steven T. Campbell sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $99,487.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,988. United States Cellular Corp has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.38.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.37. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised United States Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 39,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 522.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 30,715 shares during the period. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

