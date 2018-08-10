United Parcel Service, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 50.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of United Parcel Service opened at $120.87 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $135.53. The company has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.99.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $203,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

