United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will announce $189.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.44 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $188.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $739.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.75 million to $753.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $767.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $753.87 million to $789.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.65 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,062,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,882,000 after buying an additional 448,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,116,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,846,000 after buying an additional 304,259 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,218,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,188,000 after buying an additional 60,016 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 1,254.9% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,010,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,785,000 after buying an additional 36,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 230,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,598. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

