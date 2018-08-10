Unit (UNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unit (NYSE:UNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Unit had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UNT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,902. Unit has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 2.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Unit in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price target on Unit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

