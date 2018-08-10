Unify Price Reaches $0.0118 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Unify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Unify has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Unify has a market cap of $210,996.00 and approximately $3,423.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00975447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003824 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004980 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 17,860,831 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

