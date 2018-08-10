Unifi (UFI) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

Headlines about Unifi (NYSE:UFI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Unifi earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 46.8253068638599 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Unifi alerts:

Shares of Unifi traded down $0.69, reaching $32.40, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 45,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,493. The stock has a market cap of $580.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.64. Unifi has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $181.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.42 million. analysts predict that Unifi will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Unifi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $481,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,718.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,116 shares of company stock worth $643,065. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company operates through three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.