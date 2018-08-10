UBS Group AG Increases Stake in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) by 573.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGAZ. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN by 679.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 105,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 91,977 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period.

Shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN opened at $67.76 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

